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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy crosses 100 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after over a decade.

Apr 25, 2026 10:45 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited once again for a horror comedy and fans had a lot of expectations from the duo. The film received positive to mixed reviews upon release but still managed to show growth after a decent start at the box office. Over the course of the first week, the film has sustained the momentum, and now it has crossed the 100 crore mark in India!

Bhooth Bangla scores a century

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: The film released in theatres on April 17.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla collected 10.75 crore on its 9th day of release, which is its second Saturday in theatres. The film performed well in its first week, bringing the total collection to 84.40 crore. Taking today's numbers into account, the total India gross collection of Bhooth Bangla to 120.10 crore and total India net collections to 100.90 crore so far.

Bhooth Bangla has performed well overseas as well. After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, it earned $1 million in international territories on days 2 and 3. After one week, its overseas collections stand at $3.8 million. The film’s worldwide gross has crossed 135 crore so far.

About Bhooth Bangla

 
akshay kumar priyadarshan box office
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