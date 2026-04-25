Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy crosses 100 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited once again for a horror comedy and fans had a lot of expectations from the duo. The film received positive to mixed reviews upon release but still managed to show growth after a decent start at the box office. Over the course of the first week, the film has sustained the momentum, and now it has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India!

Bhooth Bangla scores a century

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: The film released in theatres on April 17.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla collected ₹10.75 crore on its 9th day of release, which is its second Saturday in theatres. The film performed well in its first week, bringing the total collection to ₹84.40 crore. Taking today's numbers into account, the total India gross collection of Bhooth Bangla to ₹120.10 crore and total India net collections to ₹100.90 crore so far.

Bhooth Bangla has performed well overseas as well. After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, it earned $1 million in international territories on days 2 and 3. After one week, its overseas collections stand at $3.8 million. The film’s worldwide gross has crossed ₹135 crore so far.

About Bhooth Bangla

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The film was supposed to be released on April 10, but was postponed and released on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The film was supposed to be released on April 10, but was postponed and released on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paresh Rawal, who has worked with both Akshay and Priyadarshan, talked about their reunion. He told PTI about Akshay, “It was a lot of fun to be back. You look forward to certain things in life. Sometimes, when you work with such good people, your journey is very good. This kind of company increases your haemoglobin. Your health improves.” He also spoke about Priyadarshan and said, “I have seen very few directors like him. If he says that he will finish the shoot in 10 days, then the shoot will be over in nine days. He is a director with that kind of clarity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paresh Rawal, who has worked with both Akshay and Priyadarshan, talked about their reunion. He told PTI about Akshay, “It was a lot of fun to be back. You look forward to certain things in life. Sometimes, when you work with such good people, your journey is very good. This kind of company increases your haemoglobin. Your health improves.” He also spoke about Priyadarshan and said, “I have seen very few directors like him. If he says that he will finish the shoot in 10 days, then the shoot will be over in nine days. He is a director with that kind of clarity.” {{/usCountry}}

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