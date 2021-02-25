Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao drop sweet 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video to announce Badhaai Do schedule wrap. Watch

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have wrapped a shoot schedule of their upcoming movie Badhaai Do. The actors joined the cast and crew of the movie to announce it was 'pawri' time. Bhumi took to her social media handle and shared a video in which director Harshavardhan Kulkarni introduced Bhumi's Sumi and Rajkummar's Shardul before they revealed their 'parwi.'

"Yeh Sumi hai, Yeh Shardul hai aur yeh humare director hai aur yahan Pawri ho rahe hai," the trio announced in the video. Bhumi shared the video on Instagram and said, "Where's the pawri tonight? On #BadhaaiDo sets! Schedule wrap hua hai. Badhaaiyaan toh banti hai na phir! #pawrihorahihai @JungleePictures @RajkummarRao #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial #SumanAdhikary."

Rajkummar shared the video on his social media account and said, "Pawri toh...Pawri toh...Pawri toh banti hai because it's a wrap for the Uttarakhand schedule of #BadhaaiDo!"

Badhaai Do is a part of the same franchise as Badhaai Ho. The 2018 National Award-winning film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The new film sees Rajkummar essaying the role of a cop. The actor dons the uniform for the first time. He sports a moustache and has worked on his physique for the character. Bhumi plays the role of a PT teacher.

Talking about choosing the two stars, Harshavardhan told Mumbai Mirror, “Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confidence that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen.”

The schedule had the actors shooting in Mussoorie and Dehradun for almost two months. While Kulkarni helms the project, Badhaai Do is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Apart from Badhaai Do, Rajkummar will soon be seen in Roohi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.