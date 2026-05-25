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Bhumi Pednekar reacts to video of men making inappropriate suggestions on a woman’s wall painting, demands stricter laws

Bhumi Pednekar has reposted a video where some men were seen behaving inappropriately with a woman’s wall painting.

May 25, 2026 06:09 am IST
By Santanu Das
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The last few days have seen a slew of deaths, especially of young women, related to dowry harassment and mental torture. The alleged dowry death case sent shockwaves across the nation when a 33-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Bhopal. Now, actor Bhumi Pednekar has flagged a disturbing video of some men making obscene gestures towards a woman's wall painting. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bhopal dowry death, calls Indian society notorious for ‘abandoning’ daughters after marriage)

What Bhumi wrote

Bhumi Pednekar is shocked to see the mentality of the youth in today's age.

In a video that was shared by the Instagram account Tube Indian, some men were allegedly seen behaving inappropriately with a woman’s wall painting near a swimming pool. The incident quickly spread across social media and triggered strong reactions.

Bhumi shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is the mentality of our youth. These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame isn't enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws.”

Bhumi via Instagram Stories.

Bhumi made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Prime Video’s series, Daldal. Helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. She played DCP Rita Ferreria, who must find a serial killer who slits his victims’ wrists.

It also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles, along with Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni and Jaya Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The series was released on January 30.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

bhumi pednekar dowry death sexual violence
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