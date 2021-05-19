Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with her dad on birth anniversary: 'Love you, miss you every living second of our lives'
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with her dad on birth anniversary: 'Love you, miss you every living second of our lives'

Bhumi Pednekar posted a throwback picture with her father Satish Pednekar on the his birth anniversary. See it here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar with her father Satish Pednekar in a throwback picture from her childhood.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday shared a childhood throwback picture, remembering her late father Satish Pednekar on his birth anniversary. She also wrote an emotional note with it.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing. Your generosity, empathy, kindness and teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar."

The post garnered likes and comments from several of her industry colleagues including Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Patralekha and many others.

In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, Bhumi had been working with volunteers to collect resources for the patients across the nation. She was herself diagnosed with the virus in April this year.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher among others have come forward to help people crippled by the pandemic.

Also read: Raj Kundra lauds Shilpa Shetty for ‘holding fort’ as family recovers from Covid-19, deepfakes them into Suicide Squad

Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, and Mira Rajput have also been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller Durgamati, will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhumi pednekar covid 19 news bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Covid-19: Hema Malini installs oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:55 PM IST
bollywood

Raj Kundra lauds Shilpa Shetty for ‘holding fort’ as family recovers from Covid-19, deepfakes them into Suicide Squad

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP