Bhumi Pednekar stops red carpet entry as national anthem plays, wins praise: ‘Salute to you’

Bhumi Pednekar is currently in a love-hate relationship with social media. The actor was trolled during the CJP protest after she called out protesters for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She later received love and appreciation after participating in relief work in Assam. Now, the actor is once again making headlines for her respectful gesture towards the national anthem at an event.

Bhumi stops red carpet for national anthem

Bhumi Pednekar was praised online for stopping to honour the national anthem.

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Bhumi recently attended the Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2026. When she was making her entry on the red carpet and posing for photographers, she suddenly heard Jana Gana Mana playing in the background. She immediately stopped the paparazzi, stepped down from the stage and stood in attention for the national anthem. Bhumi's gesture won hearts online, with many praising her presence of mind and respect for the national anthem.

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'Salute to Bhumi'

{{^usCountry}} The internet lauded Bhumi for her gesture. A comment read, "No care for fame, no obsession with the camera — Pehle desh!🙏 Where do we get to see such 𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑘𝑎𝑎𝑟 in Bollywood these days? Salute to Bhumi!" Another comment read, "She deserves appreciation." One more fan praised Bhumi and wrote, "The way Bhumi Pednekar immediately stopped to stand in respect for the national anthem was truly heartwarming. Respect for the country and the national anthem before fame—salute to such values!" Another comment read, "Respect, Well Done." About Bhumi Pednekar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet lauded Bhumi for her gesture. A comment read, "No care for fame, no obsession with the camera — Pehle desh!🙏 Where do we get to see such 𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑘𝑎𝑎𝑟 in Bollywood these days? Salute to Bhumi!" Another comment read, "She deserves appreciation." One more fan praised Bhumi and wrote, "The way Bhumi Pednekar immediately stopped to stand in respect for the national anthem was truly heartwarming. Respect for the country and the national anthem before fame—salute to such values!" Another comment read, "Respect, Well Done." About Bhumi Pednekar {{/usCountry}}

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Bhumi was recently subjected to trolling after she called out protesters during the CJP protest for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhumi had shared a video and said, “Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. Would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

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Her remarks sparked a mixed response on social media, with some users supporting her stance while others criticised the actor for speaking out on the issue.

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Bhumi is currently going through a dry spell in terms of box-office hits. Her last few outings, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Khel Khel Mein, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, Thank You for Coming and Afwaah, have underperformed at the box office. This year, she was also seen in the web show Daldal, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.