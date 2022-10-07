Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan scolds Manya Singh for mocking 'TV actor' Sreejita, thinking other are 'bhangar'. Watch

In his first appearance in a weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan facepalmed as he addressed a fight between Manya Singh and Sreejita. Salman also questioned Manya about her attitude, noting she looks down upon others in the house. His remarks came as Manya praised herself for representing India on an international level and downplayed Sreejita's work as an actor. Also Read| Step inside Salman Khan’s home away from home as he films Big Boss 16. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This season, Salman Khan will be talking to the contestants on Friday and Saturday, unlike the previous seasons where he appeared on the show on Saturday and Sunday. Colors TV shared a new promo of the Friday special episode 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' (Friday's fight) on social media on Friday, which showed a fight between Manya Singh and Sreejita.

In the video, Manya and Sreejita wagged fingers at each other as they argued about some issue. Manya, who was Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up, taunted Sreejita about her profession during the argument. She said, "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? Shaitan (evil)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman, who facepalmed himself as he saw a clip of the fight, said during his conversation with the contestants, "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (According to Manya, she is the best and others are junk)."

Before entering the reality show, Manya Singh had shared that she is only doing it for the sake of money and recognition. She told Indian Express, “I really want to earn a lot of money, that’s the prime reason for taking up the show. Other than that, I want people to recognise me. Priyanka Chopra is also a Miss India but people know her for who she is, not just in India but globally. That’s what I want"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON