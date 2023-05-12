Bindu says she was never given Filmfare awards, was told she's new: 'But they gave Jaya Bachchan an award for Guddi'

Bindu has claimed that she was often nominated for Filmfare Awards, but wasn't given the awards despite getting the maximum votes among the nominees. It happened several times, she has said, adding that Jaya Bachchan was given the award for her first film, while she was told that she was 'too new' to get an award when she got her first nomination for Do Raaste. (Also read| 30 years of Aankhen: There was no bound script and the entire film was written on set)

Bindu recalls her early days in Bollywood.

During her career in Bollywood, Bindu had nine Filmfare nominations to her credit, but not a single award. Having made her debut with Anpadh in 1962, Bindu featured in widely appreciated films Ittefaq and Do Raaste in 1969. Both films scored well at the box office, and Bindu bagged her first Filmfare nomination for Ittefaq as well as Do Raaste. Bindu was later nominated for her performances in Dastaan and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's iconic film Abhimaan. She also bagged Filmfare nominations for Hawas, Imtihan, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Arjun Pandit , and received her last nomination for a Filmfare award.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Bindu said, “Ye andar ki baatein hain, merko pata bhi chala tha ki sabse zyada votes milne ki bavajood, mujhe award nahi diya gaya (This all happens behind closed doors. I got to know that I had got the maximum votes, still they didn’t give me the award). This happened three to four times, and this has always happened at Filmfare.”

“I was nominated for Do Raaste. But they were like ‘How can we give you an award for your first film?’ But at the same time, they gave Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) an award for Guddi because she was the heroine. They didn’t give it to me. I was nominated for Dastaan also. I got votes, but again they didn’t give me the award.”

Having secured her space in the film industry early on with her acting capabilities, Bindu also became one of the top heroines who featured in cabaret dance songs in Hindi films. Apart from Bindu, Helen and Aruna Irani, also defined the new wave of dance songs and vamps in the 70s Bollywood.

