Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrive home from hospital with daughter Devi. See pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted arriving back at their home after the birth of their daughter Devi, on Tuesday. The actor couple was clicked by paparazzi outside their house in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Bipasha had given birth to their daughter on Saturday at a Mumbai hospital. Both the mother and child had been in the hospital under observation since. Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover confirm daughter's arrival, name her Devi

Pictures clicked outside Karan and Bipasha’s abode show the new mom dressed in a black and white printed dress holding little Devi in her arms, wrapped in a pink blanket. As she got out of her car, she was joined by Karan, dressed casually in shorts and a t-shirt and carrying a backpack, presumably the baby’s supplies. They posed for the shutterbugs momentarily before heading inside.

This is Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha’s first child together. The two met on the sets of their 2015 film Alone and tied the knot the following year. Bipasha and Karan announced they were having a baby in August this year, sharing their photos from a maternity shoot.

On Saturday, they announced the birth of their child on social media and also revealed her name. Sharing a picture of her daughter's feet, Bipasha wrote the baby's birthdate: 12.11.2022 and revealed her name: Devi Basu Singh Grover. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," she wrote.

Bipasha had revealed that she was on bed rest for the final trimester of her pregnancy. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha had shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the Covid-19 pandemic, but they dropped the idea after the pandemic hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she had said.

