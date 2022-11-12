Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover confirm daughter's arrival, name her Devi: 'She is divine'

Bipasha Basu has given birth to her first child – a baby girl. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had announced the pregnancy in August this year by sharing a picture from a maternity photoshoot. Bipasha took to Instagram to share the news and reveal her daughter's name. Also read: Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of bare baby bump, poses cosily with Karan Singh Grover

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture of her daughter's feet, Bipasha wrote the baby's birthdate: 12.11.2022 and revealed her name: Devi Basu Singh Grover. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," she wrote. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha Basu had shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the Covid-19 pandemic, but they dropped the idea after the pandemic hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she said. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Bipasha had also recalled the time when she got to know about her pregnancy, and said, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan and Bipasha had tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They had fallen in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. Recently, Bipasha had revealed that she was on bed rest. Sharing a picture of herself tucked in bed, the actor had written on Instagram, “Bedrest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before baby arrives. Telling myself to just chill… just chill.”

Talking about the difficulties she faced during the pregnancy, Bipasha had told Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview, "The first few months of my pregnancy were extremely difficult. People talk about morning sickness, I was sick all day long. Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside. I didn’t get any intense cravings, my body isn’t wired like that. Although, in small bursts, I would crave salty and be repelled by anything sweet. Which was a change since normally my sweet-tooth works on overdrive. But alas, it’s clearly not what the baby wants."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bipasha and Karan announced they were having a baby in August this year, and wrote with their photos from a maternity shoot, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON