Birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar: My family is always under a lot of pressure to make this day special for me

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is obsessed with birthdays and all things related to it. That’s why she ensures she goes big in celebration. She admits that her family and friends are always under immense pressure to make it really special.

“This year, it will be a working birthday for me as I will be promoting my film. Unfortunately, I won’t be with my family. Usually, they are with me on my birthdays. But it’s okay. I love working. I rather have a working birthday,” says Pednekar, who turns 33 today.

The actor continues, “I’m very big on birthdays, I’m super excited about birthdays. My family is always under a lot of pressure to make it special for me.”

Here, she asserts that gone are the days when actors used to fret about age, and it turning out to be a hurdle in their career.

“Yeah, age is just a number. Today, you have actors who are married and actually doing phenomenal films. In fact, the narrative for women has definitely changed. I don’t think we have a shelf life, because there are such diverse characters being written,” she says, adding, “It is a good time for actors. I am happy with the things that I’m doing and the kind of work I am getting to day, which will come out in the months to follow”.

Normally, she likes to spend the special day with her family and friends, gorging on good food. “I have a lot of people coming over for my birthday at my place. It is always a packed house. Usually, I am at home. I wake up to my mom making something that I love to eat for breakfast, like poha or dosa. Since I am always out of my house, I love eating a good Indian breakfast when I wake up,” she says, adding that she also likes to give back to the society on her birthday in her own special way.

Apart from a puja, Pednekar confesses her birthday is all about food, food and some more food. “I’m quite a birthday-zilla, jaise bridezilla hoti hain. My family knows that. They do sweet things to surprise. Like, the friend who you thought might not come, will surprise you,” adds the actor, who has projects such as The Ladykiller and Bheed in pipeline.

When it comes to gifts, she doesn’t believe in giving her something special on the day. “I find a lot of happiness and joy in giving gifts to others. Also, I make sure I’m pampered, and have other ways to get gifts,” she quips.