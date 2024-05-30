Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy's dark comedy is all about chaos. Watch

Vikrant Massey is all set to enter the dark comedy space with his upcoming film Blackout. The actor, known for his versatility, is this time experimenting with a black comedy directed by debutant Devang Bhavsar. The trailer forf Vikrant's Blackout, which shows a twisted plot, was released on May 30. (Also read: 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey biopic on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma to release in over 20000 screens in China) Vikrant Massey-Mouni Roy are starring in black-comedy thriller - Blackout.

Vikrant Massey-Sunil Grover in a dark, twisted thriller

The trailer depicts a chaotic story of one night amid crime and confusion. Vikrant's character gets involved in an accident from where he recovers gold, possibly related to some illegal or smuggling racket.

As a coincidence, Sunil Grover enters the scene as his co-passenger who agrees to help him if he gets half of the share. Mouni Roy and many other unexpected characters also become part of the roller coaster ride lading to more confusion, chaos and a game of cat and mouse as everyone is hell-bent to snatch the gold. The film has been co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari.

About Blackout

Blackout also features Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, Ruhani Sharma, Anantvijay Joshi, Prasad Oak, Chhaya Raghunath Kadam, Sooraj Pops and Kelly Dorji in crucial characters. While interacting with ANI, Vikrant and Sunil shared their excitement about Blackout.

Vikrant said, “I am thrilled. This film pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I believe viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative.” Sunil further added, “Working on 'Blackout' was an extraordinary experience. The film offers a perfect blend of suspense and drama that will keep audiences hooked from start to finish. I can't wait for the world to see it.”

Blackout will be streaming on JioCinema from June 7. Vikrant will be next seen in Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and The Sabarmati Report.