12th Fail: Vikrant Massey biopic on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma to release in over 20000 screens in China

Vikrant said it is too soon to say if he will travel to China for promotions of 12th Fail, co-starring Medha Shankr. He said, “It is too soon to talk about that, but I am really excited because, after a long time, something like this has happened." Earlier, Aamir Khan had travelled to China to promote his 2016 film Dangal. His 2009 film 3 Idiots also performed well in the country.

12th Fail to be released in over 20000 screens

Vikrant said that the makers of 12th Fail had been working towards its China release for some time now. He added that the film will be released in over 20,000 screens in China.

He said, "It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China. There is a huge demand for Hindi cinema or Indian cinema in China. There are more than 20,000 screens [given to 12th Fail]. China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers [of screens].”

About 12th Fail

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students, who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.

Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, Vikrant is seen as a young Manoj from Chambal, who wants to join the police force. Medha Shankr essays the role of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, Manoj Kumar Sharma's wife.

