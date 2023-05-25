Boney Kapoor says he and Sridevi never thought Khushi Kapoor would join films: 'Did not expect anything'

Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut later this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The producer's other children, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, are also actors. Recently, he revealed that he and his late wife, actor Sridevi, weren't aware that Khushi wanted to be an actor. They just hoped that she would do well with her studies. (Also read: Raveena Tandon says she was 'torn' between friends Mona Kapoor, Sridevi and their relationships with Boney Kapoor)

Sridevi passed away in 2018, a few months before Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Khushi was 16 at the time. Boney was previously married to producer Mona Kapoor; they had two children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1998 after his divorce from Mona was finalised.

Boney Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut

ETimes quoted Boney Kapoor saying, “At the time when Sridevi passed away Khushi was just 16 years old. At that time she and I did not expect anything from Khushi. Although, Khushi might have had these desires and an ambition to become an actress from back then, but humne nahi socha tha ki yeh actor banegi (we did not think that she would become an actor). As parents we were just busy making sure she studies well and finishes her schooling.”

Who else is in The Archies?

Khushi is making her acting debut with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. The coming-of-age film wrapped filming in December 2022.

The Archies, co-written by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, is a musical drama set in the 1960s. The music for the film is provided by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders.

The feature film is based on the popular characters from Archie Comics. Zoya had said in a statement last year, "It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

Boney made his acting debut this year with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar playing Ranbir Kapoor's father. He earlier had a cameo as himself in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK Vs AK in 2020.

