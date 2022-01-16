Boney Kapoor shares childhood pic of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Can you guess what they are upto?

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of his son Arjun Kapoor and his cousin Sonam Kapoor from their childhood days and the 'mischievous' smiles on their faces are bound to get your attention.

In the picture, Sonam is seen smiling adorably as she sits beside Arjun on a couch. She is dressed in a white frock while Arjun is wearing a printed yellow shirt. Boney captioned the image and revealed the story behind the duo's expressions, "Arjun and Sonam are elated about some mischief which they have pulled off."

Arjun and Sonam are first cousins - he is Boney's son and she is the daughter of Boney’s brother, actor Anil Kapoor.

Talking about his equation with Sonam in their school days, Arjun had told radio host Sidharth Kannan last year, “Sonam and I were in the same school. I was chubby then. I used to love playing basketball and so did Sonam. One day, it was a typical, cliche scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play.”

He added, "Sonam came crying to me. She said, 'He behaved badly with me, this boy.' I asked, 'Who's this boy?' I am not a violent person at all. Neither in my childhood nor now. But I do get angry. I got angry and I went. That boy came and I abused him. He looked at me, kept staring at my verbal diarrhoea of abuses, he just looked at me."

About his equation with Boney, Arjun had told Harper's Bazaar last year, “I’ve not lived with my father as much as I would have liked to. I keep getting told that I am like him, but I don’t see it. Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in OTT release Bhoot Police, in which he co-starred with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam.

