Boney Kapoor shares Sridevi's throwback pic with his name written on her back, fan asks 'Who wrote it?'

Producer Boney Kapoor shared an old picture of his late wife Sridevi on Instagram. In the picture, Boney's name, written with vermillion, can be seen on Sridevi's back.

Sharing the picture, Boney wrote, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012."

Many fans reacted to the picture. One fan commented, “Roop ki rani.” Another one said, “It is still hard to believe that she is not there anymore." While one fan asked Boney, “But sir who wrote your name there. Just curious."

Last week, Boney shared a throwback picture with Sridevi, in which the couple was seen enjoying ice-cream together. He captioned the photo, “We both had a sweet tooth , she had control of how much to have & me no control.”

Boney was first married to Mona Shourie Kapoor, with whom he filed for divorce in 1996. The former couple had two children together, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. After his divorce, Boney tied the knot with Sridevi in 1996. Their first daughter, actor Janhvi was born in 1997, and her sister Khushi Kapoor was born in 2000. Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in 2018, months before Janhvi’s first film Dhadak was released.

Boney Kapoor has spoken fondly of Sridevi on several occasions since her death. Speaking to Gulf News on his wife’s death anniversary last year, Boney said, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

