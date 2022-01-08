Sridevi and Boney Kapoor enjoy ice cream in throwback photo from Cannes, he reveals what they had in common

Boney Kapoor is not as frequent with his social media posts as some of the other stars. But on Saturday, the filmmaker shared a throwback picture with his late wife Sridevi where the two can be seen enjoying some ice cream.

The picture, which Boney geo-tagged to be from Cannes, is possibly from one of the couple’s visits to the French Riviera. It shows Sridevi having a bite out of her ice cream with Boney offering her his share as well. “We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have and me no control,” Boney captioned the picture.

Daughter Janhvi Kapoor was among the thousands who liked the picture. The throwback received a lot of love from the fans as well, many of whom commented heart emojis and wishes in Sridevi’s memory. “She lives forever in everyone's heart,” wrote one fan. “Unfortunately, she left too soon,” commented another. Several fans wrote that they missed the late actor.

Sridevi died of accidental drowning in February 2018 at the age of 54. In 1996, she married filmmaker Boney. The couple have two daughters--Janhvi Kapoor, who is an actor, and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor has spoken fondly of Sridevi on several occasions since her death. Speaking to Gulf News on his wife’s death anniversary last year, Boney said, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

