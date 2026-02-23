Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls for peace in ‘ignored’ Manipur in BAFTA-winning speech. Watch

Accepting the honour, she began by greeting the audience in her native tongue, saying, “Khurumjari! Greetings to everyone. The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach the summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. So, thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such a big love. A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored, and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur.

The Manipuri film Boong, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, brought pride to India at the BAFTA Awards , where it won the Best Children’s & Family Film award. During her acceptance speech, Lakshmipriya addressed the ongoing unrest in Manipur and expressed hope for peace in her home state.

"Using the platform to speak about the situation back home, she added, "So, just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again. So, thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope. Thank you, and have a wonderful evening, everyone."

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Bollywood actor and producer Alia Bhatt was also among the award presenters at the ceremony and shined in a silver gown which she paired with a white fur stole.

About the Manipur violence In 2023, ethnic tensions between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki-Zo groups escalated into violent clashes. More than 260 people were killed, and thousands were forced to flee their homes. Since then, the state has effectively been divided into separate ethnic zones, with buffer areas monitored by federal security forces.

About Boong Helmed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar alongside Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar, the film features performances by Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam. It premiered in the Discovery section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and has since travelled to multiple international festivals.

The story centres on a young boy from the Manipur valley who wants to surprise his mother with a meaningful gift. In his innocence, he believes reuniting his family by bringing his father home would be the greatest present of all. His journey, however, leads him towards an unexpected but hopeful new beginning.