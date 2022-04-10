Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's ‘love’ poster released ahead of wedding, Ayan Mukerji teases 'time feels right'

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor haven't confirmed their wedding details with their fans, but a of their relatives have. On Sunday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji gave another hint confirming the wedding, by sharing the couple's poster from their upcoming film Brahmastra, adding that “the time feels right” to release the poster. Alia and Ranbir met in 2017, on the sets of Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's home decked up ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt, fans want confirmation: 'Anyway we wont be allowed'

Sharing the new poster of Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir and Alia's characters Shiva and Isha, Ayan wrote, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be. Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster."

He added, "The Time feels Right for it. There is some extra love in the air these days! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra!”

Alia replied to the post, “Umm…caption,” along with heart emojis. One fan replied to Alia's comment, “@aliaabhatt yes yes bride to be. It's a hint.” Another one commented on Ayan's post, “They are getting married,” while many commented, “finally.”

Brahmastra, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. Brahmastra is now tracking a release date of September 9, 2022.

Alia and Ranbir's love story started back in 2017 when the duo started filming for Brahmastra. At a film's event last year, Ayan talked about how the couple's relationship started from friendship. He said, "To be honest when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt, who is her father Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother confirmed the couple's wedding dates. He said that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14. Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. The marriage ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.

