Brahmastra event with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR cancelled with just hours to go, upset fans demand apology

Brahmastra's mega pre-release event in Hyderabad featuring Jr NTR was cancelled hours before it was set to begin. Organisers confirmed to HT that the event was cancelled due 'to unforeseen circumstances'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources tell us that the event did not get police's go ahead. Hyderabad Police has deployed personnel in the city ahead of Ganpati Visarjan and could not dedicate enough personnel for mega event. Sources say a political rally planned in the city tomorrow may also be a reason for the police personnel being stretched.

The event was to be held in Ramoji Film City with the film's stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and RRR star Jr NTR. Fans were upset about not getting to witness their favourite stars after much hype.

Fan clubs Jr NTR have been tweeting, urging fans gathered at Ramoji Film City to go back home. “Go back safely @tarak9999 fans! We need official apologies from the production house and the organizers of the event,” read a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, taking to Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji shared a special post which he captioned, "NTR for BRAHMASTRA. Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmastra's Sky is now NTR... who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie's biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmastra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe #brahmastra."

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After getting delayed multiple times, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON