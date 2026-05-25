Brown teaser: Karisma Kapoor battles inner demons, chilling crimes as troubled cop; Kareena Kapoor reacts. Watch

After a gap of two years, Karisma Kapoor is set to return to the screen with her brand-new web show Brown. The actor will be seen playing a cop in the series, and on Monday, the makers shared a glimpse of the show by unveiling its teaser. Karisma Kapoor plays a cop in Brown.

Brown teaser The teaser begins with visual of a person trapped inside a box before giving viewers a glimpse into the dark and morally complex world in which the series is set. The neo-noir psychological crime thriller features Karisma Kapoor as Rita Brown, a cop in the Kolkata Police Force who is on a mission to investigate chilling crimes while simultaneously battling her own troubled past. In the teaser, she is seen drinking, popping pills, and smoking, hinting at the emotional and psychological turmoil her character is dealing with.

The teaser also features eerie visuals of a seemingly possessed person, adding a haunting layer to the crime drama. Karisma appears in a gritty and intense avatar as a police officer determined to uncover the truth, even as she herself comes under attack during the investigation.

Karisma reshared the teaser on her social media. The caption read, “When the city of joy overflows with sin, who do you call? BROWN. Coming soon, only on ZEE5.”