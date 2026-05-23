Karan Johar feels people no longer want to dress like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: ‘Nobody wants to look like a wannabe…’

There was a time when Bollywood fans would rush to recreate every celebrity look, from hairstyles and airport fashion to grand bridal ensembles. But according to filmmaker Karan Johar, that era of star-inspired fashion obsession is fading fast. Apart from being a filmmaker, Karan Johar is also the founder of the jewellery brand Tyaani.

The director believes today’s audiences are no longer looking to dress like stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, with people now gravitating towards individuality and personalised style instead.

Karan gets candid Recently, Karan joined the latest episode of The BarberShop with Shantanu on YouTube, where he said that Bollywood is no longer setting fashion trends.

“Earlier, there used to be a gold standard that Bollywood has worn it. Now, there is a certain attitude about that too. People are like, ‘Why should I wear this? Kareena has already worn it,’ or ‘Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have already worn it.’ They don’t want to wear the same thing because they don’t want to come across as someone copying a Bollywood star. Nobody wants to look like a wannabe version of a celebrity anymore. Everybody is seeking individuality,” Karan said.

Karan, who is also the founder of the jewellery brand Tyaani, further explained that luxury fashion consumers today are seeking personalised experiences rather than styling inspired by celebrities.

The filmmaker added, “When people go to Manish Malhotra, they often say, ‘I don’t want to wear what X, Y, or Z has worn.’ Everybody wants individual treatment. They want customer service that feels tailored specifically to them. They want to feel special. Their mindset is: ‘We are paying you, so what are you giving us that you are not giving someone else?’ There’s now a strong demand for exclusivity and individual catering.”

Karan’s recent work Earlier this year, Karan made a striking debut at this year’s Met Gala 2026, wearing a lavish creation by Manish Malhotra titled “Framed in Eternity.” Fully embracing the theme “Fashion is Art,” the ensemble transformed the works of Raja Ravi Varma into a moving, wearable tapestry.

Karan has recently produced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Chand Mera Dil starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, under his Dharma Productions banner. The film was released in theatres on May 22. It opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and viewers alike. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil collected around ₹2.90 crore net in India on its opening day from 4944 shows.

This year, the production house is bringing out Udta Teer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, and Naagzilla starring Kartik Aaryan. As a director, Karan's last film was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was a box office success.