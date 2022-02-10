'Buas' Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor click adorable pic with cousin Mohit Marwah's baby girl

Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor were seen performing aunt duties as they posed with cousin Mohit Marwah's daughter Thea in a picture posted on social media on Thursday.

The picture was shared by Mohit's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah on Instagram Stories. In the picture, Mohit and Antara's three-month-old daughter Thea can be seen in Shanaya's lap while Khushi and Anshula are also sitting with her. Antara captioned the pic, "Buas (aunts) and bunny" tagging the three aunts as well as Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor. In the picture, Thea's face has been masked with a flower emoji.

The picture shared by Antara Motiwala Marwah on Instagram Stories.

Mohit's mother Reena Kapoor is the sister of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, making him Anshula, Khushi, and Shanaya's first cousin. His father Sandeep Marwah is a film producer and businessman.

Mohit and Antara got married in a grand ceremony in the UAE in February 2018. Khushi's mother and Boney's wife, actor Sridevi, who was attending, died in Dubai a few days after the wedding.

Antara and Mohit welcomed their daughter Thea on October 20 last year. In November, the couple had shared the first pictures of Thea on social media, including one of Mohit holding their daughter. “One month of loving you. 20.10.2021,” Antara captioned her post, adding heart and evil-eye charm emojis.

Mohit is an actor who made his Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. In 2017, he played Col Prem Sehgal in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh, which was based on the infamous INA Trials. The actor has also appeared in a few web series and short films. Before becoming an actor, he had worked as an assistant director to Vikram Bhatt on films like Elaan, Jurm and Deewane Huye Pagal.

