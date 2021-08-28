CampusKeDin| Nimrat Kaur: I was Ms Freshers in SRCC

From eating at K-Nags to travelling by DU special, actor Nimrat Kaur did it all during her days at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) — 2003 batch graduate — where she pursued B Com (Hons). And these are the experiences that she holds close to her heart, even today! From making friends to being crowned Ms Freshers, she shares some of her most cherished memories from college days.

Were you always sure of taking up B Com (Hons)?

For me, it was important to not spend too much time in graduation. I had a feeling that I might want to give acting a short as a serious profession. I remember it had come down to either architecture or bachelors in commerce; and I knew architecture was a five year course so decided to take up B Com (Hons).

Why did you choose SRCC and DU?

There was no choice in the matter. I was always going to be in DU! Whether it was Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) [now known as Delhi Technological University] or St Stephen’s, for a certain course. Fortunately, I got through SRCC, for which I’m so grateful... It’s still one of the most coveted colleges for the courses it offers. And once you are an alumni of a place like that, you carry a stamp of that elite group or league all your life!

Cut offs are crazy now... Back then, the cut off used to be 90% in best of four subjects, which was thinkable. And DU is the best in the country, without a doubt, for the courses it offers and for certain colleges that it covers. You end up making thickest friendships… it’s such a fertile ground for some of the greatest future citizens that come out of there.

Do you remember your encounters with acting during college days?

I used to be part of The Dramatics Society at SRCC. This unknowingly became an important bedrock for me to be able to admit to myself that I wanted to take acting as a serious profession, and make a career out of it. I remember this one friend of mine had come to watch my play. He met me after the performance and said ‘You were pathetic! Don’t even think about acting again’. I pull his leg now saying ‘Thank God I didn’t listen to you!’ We laugh about it a lot.

How was life in North Campus?

It was a tough life; it was very hard to commute to college. Travelling to North Campus, from Noida, was quite a lot. It used to be excruciatingly exhausting for me. I’m glad that students have it easier now. I used to get dissuaded from going to college on some days because of the long travel. My friend from Economics (Hons) used to live in the same sector as me, and at times I used to travel in his car. And I used to joke that I’m only friends with you because you have a car, and let’s spot people who have cars to make life easier for us.

Where all did you venture to eat out?

Then there was this chole kulchewala near our college. And Kamla Nagar, which we would call K-Nags, used to have some places where we would eat. In Sarojini, we used to have dal pakoda and grated radish and chutney. In Janpath, we used to eat at DePaul’s, Keventers, and have sandwiches, you know stuff that was cheap, affordable and delicious. That was our menu!

What was your dating scene on campus like?

Even if you were seen talking to a guy in the canteen, it was like you were dating. The thing was, if someone liked you, it was (assumed) that you two are dating! It just became that way... I was Ms Freshers and did get some male attention, but I was a regular girl-next-door. I was of course asked out in college, but wasn’t someone for whom boys would make a beeline. There were a few, but we are still friends so (can’t divulge details else) he will kill me! He had asked me out and was heartbroken when I said no, and everyone got to know (laughs).

