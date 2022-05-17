Cannes Film Festival 2022: R Madhavan gives tour of his luxe hotel room, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja land in France

Actor R Madhavan, who is currently in Cannes, on Tuesday gave a peek inside his hotel room, and also shared the view from his room of the city. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared a video giving his fans a brief tour. The video started with Madhavan walking from the front door towards the living room. A white couch stood at the entrance of the room. (Also Read | R Madhavan’s Rocketry to premiere at Cannes during Film Festival, isn't part of the official list)

In the passage, there's a mirror hung on one wall, opposite which a small counter was seen with a kettle on it. The brightly-lit living room was dotted with a white and pink couch and a chair. A wooden table stood in a corner. Madhavan's room also had several windows near which a windchime was seen. On one side of the room, a round table and several chairs were also seen.

Several palm trees were seen along the roads near the hotel. Many small and big boats were seen near the harbour, next to the buildings, while mountains were seen at a distance. The actor also gave a peek at his bedroom, in which he had stored his luggage.

Sharing the video, R Madhavan captioned the post, "Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect." Reacting to the post, Pakistani singer Faisal Kapadia dropped a red heart emoji.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Madhavan shared photos and wrote, "#Strange perpectives..Paris to Nice..16/5/22 (rocket emojis) #rocketryatcannes." He also re-shared pictures, travelling to France, posted by the team of Rocketry on Instagram.

R Madhavan-directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Rocketry is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the ISRO scientist who was falsely accused of espionage. It will have its world premiere at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.

Earlier, actor Tamannaah Bhatia shared pictures on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a candid photo of herself on the street enjoying a beverage, she wrote, "Enroute Cannes (red heart emoji)". She wore a blue and white shirt and paired it with grey pants. She also shared a photo of a statue.

On her Instagram Stories, actor Pooja Hegde re-posted a video as she travelled to Cannes. She wrote, "Cannes baby (wink face emojis)" along with the clip. She also shared a video as she stood outside an airport. The actor also shared a video as she sat inside her car.

