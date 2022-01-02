Cape of Good Films: Silently Succeeding

Cape of Good Films, a logo sitting quietly on the poster of many successful films, actually has a lot to boast about with the success that the production house has seen over the last few years. Founded in 2009, this boutique content house started working its way up to making films that are meaningful, yet commercial in nature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company’s partner, Rana Rakesh Bali, says, “Every story can be told through the medium of cinema, provided it is treated sensitively, keeping in mind the audiences you are making the film for. No one comes to the theatre, paying their hard-earned money to be taught a lesson. If you want to say something serious, say it in a way that educates them while still making them smile. That is the mantra Cape is run by.”

In the last six years, through its associations with massive hits — from Airlift (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Mission Mangal (2019) to National Award-winning and critically acclaimed films such as Rustom (2016), PadMan (2018), Chumbak (2017), and commercial grossers such as Kesari, Good Newwz (both 2019), and 2021’s biggest hit Sooryavanshi — Cape of Good Films has had it all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Path-breaking films by Cape also include Naam Shabana (2017) and Durgamati:The Myth (2020), which were headlined by strong female protagonists. Its films, such as Laxmii (2020) and the recently released Atrangi Re (2021), are breaking new records for the highest viewership on OTT platforms too. The content of these diverse films by the content house spans genres like no other. Their foray into producing music videos also struck a chord with Filhall and Filhall 2 shattering records.

Posters of films dished out by Cape of Good Films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What stands out about Cape is that there is no face to it. “It is just a team trying to make what they believe in and want to keep it such. The feeling emanates from the fact that the films that we make are larger than an individual and an entity, and should be preserved that way,” Bali shares.

The content house now looks forward to dishing out sought after films such as Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2. It enters 2022 with a firm belief in backing and making content that breaks stereotypes, challenges notions, and makes the audience fall more in love with what they have always loved — movies!