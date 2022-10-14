Celebs dole out one style tip for this festive season

It’s that time of the year when everyone looks for fashion inspo from their favourite Bollywood and television stars. Be it outfits, accessories or makeup, festive dressing is so much fun. So this year, we talk to a few actors and ask them that one style hack that always comes handy when they are getting ready for a festive outing.

Saumya Tandon

I personally don’t like overdressing. A classy understated dress with a unique piece of jewellery or interesting hair and makeup can make you stand out. If I have to give advice I would say, try and stay away from polyester and synthetic fabrics they make you sweat. Also, it’s not a good idea to be near diyas and crackers in these fire-attracting costumes, needless to say, they look tacky. Also instead of buying new outfits, dig into mom’s and grandmom’s classic sarees. Trust me they never go out of fashion. Light/pastel clothes with bright lips or dark deep outfit colours with subtle lips are no-brainers.

Isha Kopikkar

I love to dress myself up and look appropriate for any festival and therefore I prefer ethnic and indo-western clothes for festivals as they fit in as the traditional wear and yet are so chic and gorgeous making them completely in sync with the women of today. Also, their material, flowy and pliable, combined with various colours such as molten gold, burnt silver, baby blues, burgundy, and soft pinks offers so much to choose from. Lastly, their intricate embroidery and shimmering embellishments take my heart with their enhanced impressions.

Mugdha Godse

When it comes to festive seasons, I love to drape myself in ethnic wear, especially a saree or salwar suit, which I adore so much and pair them with my favourite jewellery and comfortable footwear such as mojari or juttis. I prefer saree more as they make me feel sexy. For jewellery, I like to adorn myself with rubies or pearls because they are always the safest and smartest choice.

Saiyami Kher

Festivities or no festivities, my basic rule is comfort. But if we talk about Diwali, I love wearing lehengas and being at my festive best. I love the ones with pockets, which I’m glad people have started incorporating in their designs more often. As for my hair, I like to keep it in a nice bun and wear nice big earrings to accentuate the look. I don’t like using too much makeup as I believe nothing is more beautiful than good skin.

Harshvardhan Rane

Just wear something which looks like you have dressed up for an occasion but doesn’t give you a skin rash. Do not follow any trend. Your skin should be happy with your clothes. The neck area should be a little open so that the clothes don’t choke you. Earlier in my life, when I was trying to make a living and finding ways to survive, I couldn’t focus on dressing up for a festival. Since the last few years, God has been really kind and I am able to celebrate much more than before.

Amol Parashar

Festivals give us all a chance to dress up and celebrate together. I too enjoy dressing up during the festive season. But like always, my focus is on comfort and confidence and not on looking fancy. It may be simple, but I have to feel at home in those clothes, because that’s when I feel the most festive.

Geeta Basra

A little festive tip for all the beautiful girls out there in terms of styling is to add a little bit of colour to your look. Some nice red lips, lots of blush and a bindi add festive spirit to your dressing, and also a lot of glamour. That’s what I usually do when getting festive ready - whether it’s Diwali or Dussehra, a pop of colour works on every occasion.

Sahil Salathia

I would say that please experiment with colours. Indian festivals are all about colours, lights and positivity all around. So, add some colour to your festive styling. And more importantly, make sure your outfit is comfortable at the same time because you want to have the best time with your friends and family during the celebrations.