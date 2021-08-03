Celebs wish Women’s Hockey Team ahead of semi finals at Olympics: ‘We are proud of you’

The country will watch with bated breath and pride when Rani Rampal-led team will take the turf for the Women’s Hockey semi finals match against Argentina tomorrow at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Hopes for a medal soared higher than ever after the team beat three-time champions Australia in their quarter finals match and today as they inch closer to a historic moment, Bollywood celebrities are cheering them on and sending their best wishes for the match.

(Photo: Gokul VS/Hindustan Times)

Aparshakti Khurana

Indian Women Hockey Team has made the whole country proud with their historic entry to the Semi Finals. My best wishes are with them for their match with Argentina tomorrow. Girls for the win! Indian Women Hockey Team for the win! Chakde Team India.

.

Shruti Haasan

So proud of these incredible women from India! I wish them all the best, and in my eyes, they are already winners.

.

Dia Mirza

We are so proud of our Women’s Hockey Team for coming this far at the Olympics! My sincere wish for all the ladies is for them to play their best game and know that all of India is cheering for them and is so proud.

.

Amyra Dastur

The women this year have proven to be fearless and have inspired so many girls in India. I wish our Women’s Hockey Team all the very best and can’t wait to watch their performance. And of course, we want that gold brought back home!

.

Sonu Nigam

My love for Hockey is majorly because of my paternal grandfather who belonged to the Dhyanchand generation that revered Hockey in India. My blessings and best wishes to the Indian Hockey team for the match against Argentina.

.

Shilpa Rao

My best wishes and all great vibes to them. They are making us proud as Indians every single day. I’m going to be cheering from my house. Super proud that they are representing us at the Olympics. More power to them.

.

Angad Bedi

Fateh kar ke aana!!! We all as a nation are proud of each one of you. It’s not about the gold, silver or bronze ..it’s the respect which all of you have already earned. And representing your country is the biggest honour ever. Jai Hind!

(Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Jubin Nautiyal

Our Women’s Hockey team created history by qualifying into semi-finals at the Olympic games. I wish our team to play hard and enjoy their game. We are together in this and we as a nation love you. All the best wishes and love to them.

.

Neha Dhupia

This is a big shout out to the Indian Women’s Hockey team. I’m a huge fan of sport. I have been following the Olympics very closely and seeing all the amazing women do so well. We still stand a chance in the Men’s Hockey team as well. So all the best to them too. And as far as our women are concerned, yeah, go for gold, go for glory, and whatever it takes. I’m just telling you that I feel so positive about this and we’re gonna bring back home a lot.

.

Shaan

So thrilled to learn that : India has become the only country to reach the final four in both the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Hockey Competitions. While our men still have a chance of bringing us a Bronze ... Let’s keep our fingers crossed for Women’sTeam to go two steps further !!! #GirlPower #IndiaPower

.

Nimrat Kaur

Wishing our trailblazers tremendous luck and may the sky be the limit!!