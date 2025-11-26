Celina Jaitly had to 'escape to India with nothing', claims lawyer; actor seeking compensation for ‘potential profits’

A day after actor Celina Jaitly filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag, the actor’s lawyer has opened up on a lot of abuse she allegedly faced in the marriage. Apart from details of the alleged domestic abuse, the lawyer has claimed that Celina was financially manipulated by her husband. Peter Haag has not publicly refuted these allegations so far. Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married in 2011.

Celina's lawyer opens up on her domestic abuse case

Celina has filed an application in a Mumbai court through Karanjwala & Co., accusing Peter Haag of cruelty, manipulation, coercion and financial control under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. Speaking to Mid-Day, her lawyer, Niharika Karanjawala, said, “She practically had to escape and run to India with nothing. She wasn’t in a position to bring her children. She feared her husband might make out a case of kidnapping, which could have permanently harmed her custody case.”

Niharika added that Peter Haag prevented Celina from working in films despite her career going solid at the time of their wedding. “He prevented her from working,” she said, adding that the actor seeks compensation for “unrealised potential profits” from the career she was forced to abandon.

Celina Jaitly's case against Peter Haag

Celina has asked her estranged husband to pay a sum of ₹50 crore as compensation and ₹10 lakh per month as maintenance. On Tuesday afternoon, the actor shared her first statement since the case was filed in a note on social media. The note read, “In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me.”

Celina tied the knot with Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2011. They have three sons - twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017.