Netflix will release the award-winning Marathi drama, The Disciple, directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. The announcement comes a day after it was nominated for Best International Film award at the Independent Spirit Awards. No release date has been set

Executive produced by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron, the film won the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award.

Tamhane said in a statement, "The story of The Disciple came from my own search for excellence and direction. It’s about how many of us follow all the rules and yet, sometimes, find that something is missing. I was honoured to get the opportunity to work with a creative genius (and my mentor) like Alfonso Cuarón - who directed Roma and Gravity."

Cuaron, whose last film, Roma, was also released on Netflix, said in a statement, “I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema and I’m thrilled The Disciple will be able to be enjoyed by audiences all around the world.”

The Disciple stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit in pivotal roles.

