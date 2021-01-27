IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning The Disciple to be released on Netflix
bollywood

Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning The Disciple to be released on Netflix

Director Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning film, The Disciple, will be released on Netflix.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:41 PM IST
A still from Chaitanya Tamhane’s feature film, The Disciple.(Courtesy: Zoo Entertainment)

Netflix will release the award-winning Marathi drama, The Disciple, directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. The announcement comes a day after it was nominated for Best International Film award at the Independent Spirit Awards. No release date has been set

Executive produced by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron, the film won the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award.

Tamhane said in a statement, "The story of The Disciple came from my own search for excellence and direction. It’s about how many of us follow all the rules and yet, sometimes, find that something is missing. I was honoured to get the opportunity to work with a creative genius (and my mentor) like Alfonso Cuarón - who directed Roma and Gravity."

Cuaron, whose last film, Roma, was also released on Netflix, said in a statement, “I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema and I’m thrilled The Disciple will be able to be enjoyed by audiences all around the world.”

Also read: The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple score nominations at Independent Spirit Awards

The Disciple stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the disciple chaitanya tamhane netflix alfonso cuaron

Related Stories

bollywood

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple score nominations at Independent Spirit Awards

UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
bollywood

The Disciple director Chaitanya Tamhane: Without international recognition, it’s difficult to get attention in India

UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2020 05:27 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP