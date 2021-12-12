Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office day 2 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's film collects over 8 crore

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, showed growth on its first Saturday after an average opening in theatres. It now stands at a total of atleast ₹8 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Ayushmann plays a body-builder in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani plays a trans woman in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened in theatres with collection of ₹3.75 crore. A Boxofficeindia.com report states: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui showed growth on Saturday of around 35% to collect in the 4.25-4.50 crore nett range.

Abhishek says Ayushmann is bridging the gap between conventional tentpole films and parallel cinema. "We've been led to believe that there's conventional tentpole cinema and then there's parallel cinema but thanks to actors like Ayushmann Khurrana that gap is being bridged gracefully, giving rise to a new wave of content-pole cinema. What's wonderful about Ayushmann is that right since his debut, he's championed the art of taking the road less travelled. This hasn't just granted him the credibility of his fans but also the limitless scope to experiment."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek also explained how Ayushmann perfectly fits the role of a gym trainer from Chandigarh in the film. He said, "I believe that creating compelling characters is paramount to being a filmmaker. Manu's character had stayed with me for over two years before the film went on floors but Ayushmann walked in like a breeze and made it his own in no time. He fit the part like a glove and enriched it further with his own nuances."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office day 1 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's film opens at ₹3.75 cr

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, which released on an OTT platform. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is Vaani's second film release after theatres opened amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was seen along with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom which released in August this year.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON