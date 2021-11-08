Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer: Love sees no gender in this Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor movie

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will release on December 10.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer released on November 8.(YouTube)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 03:29 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's trailer was released on November 8, a few hours after the film's poster was unveiled on social media. The film will release on December 10. 

The 3 minutes and 13 seconds-long trailer unveils that Ayushmann will be playing the role of a 'gym bro', Manu and Vaani will be essaying the role of Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. While they fall for each other, Manu gets a shocker when Maanvi is revealed to be a trans woman. Watch the trailer here:

Many people commented on the trailer. Pointing out at Ayushmann's transformation for the film, one fan wrote, "This Is The Best Transformation Ever. Ayushmann Khurana Is Looking Hot." Another fan said, “Ayushmanniacs missed watching Ayushmann in a new film so much! Finally it’s here! The trailer was super fun! Can’t wait to watch the whole film in cinemas!”

Complimenting Ayushmann, another one said, “Sare stereotypes break krne ka theka Ayushmann ne apne sr le lia hai .....kudos to you man...you always rock through the content through acting.... winning hearts everytime ..kaise kr lete ho yar (Ayushmann has taken over the responsibility to break all the stereotypes through his content and acting. How do you do this)?"

Last week, Ayushmann and Vaani unveiled the first motion poster of the film. Sharing the poster, Ayushmann asked his fans to get ready to fall in love and wrote, "Yeh aashiqui kuch alag hai." (This love is different.On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Tis the season of sass, drama and AASHIQUI," and hinted at the film's romance and drama genre.

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, which was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, last year. Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, he will also be seen in upcoming films, Doctor G and Anek. Meanwhile, Vaani will be seen next in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra.

vaani kapoor ayushmann khurrana
