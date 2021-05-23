Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chandrachur Singh recalls funny incident with a cabin crew member named Sushmita Sen
Chandrachur Singh has recalled a funny incident, where he met a cabin crew member whose name was Sushmita Sen.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Sushmita Sen poses with her Aarya co-star Chandrachur Singh.

Actor Chandrachur Singh, who made a comeback to showbiz with the streaming series Aarya, has said that he was supposed to work with its star, Sushmita Sen, many years ago. Aarya also served as an acting comeback for Sushmita, who won plaudits for her central performance.

Chandrachur, who made his debut with Maachis in 1996, played Aarya's husband in the show. In an interview, he recalled a serendipitous incident, where he met a woman named Sushmita Sen without knowing that her namesake would be his star in Aarya.

He told a leading daily, "I was supposed to work with Sushmita years ago but the project did not work out. When this show came my way, I had no idea that Sushmita was on board for the series because that confirmation had come to me from the team only later. Meanwhile, one day, when I was travelling to Mumbai, two air hostesses on the flight wanted to take a picture with me but the airline policy did not allow it. They asked if I could give them an autograph. I asked them their names for it and one of them was called Sushmita Sen."

He continued, "I have never known any other 'Sushmita Sen', so, I was quite amused (laughs). Then, from the airport, I went to the workshop where I met Ram and he told me he was taking me to meet Sushmita. I got goosebumps. Then that evening, I told them the story of how I met someone by the same name before coming here. That was really interesting!"

Also read: Sushmita Sen marks 27 years of Miss Universe win, says it changed her life as an 18-year-old

Last year, Sushmita welcomed Chandrachur back in front of the camera with a special selfie video shared on her Instagram account, in which she sings the popular song Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale from his film, Maachis. “Welcome back Chandrachur Singh!!! Thank you for choosing to grace ‘Aarya’ Your presence has made it sooo soooo special!!! What a wonderful human being & Actor!!" she wrote.

