Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses growth, takes India total to nearly 12 crore

Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: The film performed well in theatres on its second day in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie earned nearly ₹12 crore nett in two days. Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. (Also Read | Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan delivers a knockout performance in emotional, inspiring underdog story) Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion India box office

The film earned ₹4.75 crore nett on day one. It minted ₹6.75 crore nett in India on its second day as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹11.5 crore in India. Chandu Champion had an overall 21.27 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

In a press note, after the day one numbers, the makers said the film won the hearts of the audience. A part of the note read, "... It's indeed a good start for the film, and looking at the kind of buzz and excitement the film has generated with the strong word of mouth the film will jump in its collection over the weekend."

About Chandu Champion

The film made its grand entry onto the silver screen on Friday. Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Directed by Kabir Khan, it stars Kartik Aaryan as the titular character, Chandu.

In the film, Kartik plays the character across ages and phases, including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer. The film takes viewers on a rollercoaster journey of determination, resilience, and triumph. Chandu Champion also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Chandu Champion's recent screening

On Thursday, the film's team also organized the screening of Chandu Champion in Mumbai. The screening turned out to be a star-studded affair with Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and others in attendance. Kartik arrived in style, wearing a black and grey checked shirt paired with blue denim and sneakers. Murlikant Petkar also attended the screening on Thursday evening.