Chehre producer says he is ‘completely backing’ Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Lot of injustice was done to that poor girl’

Chehre producer Anand Pandit said that Rhea Chakraborty was subjected to a ‘lot of injustice’ and added that he was ‘completely backing her’. She will make her comeback on the big screen with the film, which releases on August 27.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.

Chehre producer Anand Pandit extended his support to Rhea Chakraborty and said that she was subjected to a ‘lot of injustice’. She has been accused of abetment of suicide by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. She was arrested on drug-related charges in the case and spent close to a month in jail before she got bail.

With Chehre, Rhea is making her comeback after three years. She was last seen in Jalebi, which came out in 2018. Anand said that he was sure the audience would be happy to see her on the big screen. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, is set to release in theatres on August 27.

Anand did not speak about the Sushant case but extended complete support to Rhea. “I personally feel it was a tragedy in her personal life so I don’t want to comment on that but a lot of injustice was done to that ‘poor girl’. She has done a brilliant job in Chehre and we are completely backing her and I am sure people would love to see her back on the silver screen,” he told News18.

RELATED STORIES

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik makes rare appearance on her Instagram profile in Raksha Bandhan post

Rhea was excluded from the poster and teaser of Chehre. However, she made an appearance in the trailer, at the very end. Although her presence in the film was initially downplayed, she has since been a part of the promos. Anand said, “If she is comfortable with doing promotions, we will definitely involve her.”

Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry, also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in important roles. Amitabh plays a criminal lawyer, while Emraan will be seen as an advertising agency executive who takes refuge in his cottage in the middle of a snowstorm and subsequently gets trapped in a mock trial of justice, much like a real-life game of Clue. The film was supposed to release in April but got delayed due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

