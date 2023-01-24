Chetan Sharma: Mix of indie and mainstream films worked for me

Young actor Chetan Sharma believes that it has been a good mix of independent and commercial films that established him firmly in the entertainment industry. The Pagglait, Delhi Crime and Sacred Games2 actor says that his bet on independent films has paid him well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I shot for cult film Ankhon Dekhi (2013), it was a small independent project which initially did not work too well in theatres, but my monologue in the film has been one of the highest points in my career. My faith in parallel cinema fetched me films like Binnu Ka Sapna, Shackle, Chidi Balla and upcoming 2020 Delhi. I played the lead in all of them and they did very well at international film festivals,” says the Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2020) and Parched actor (2015)

He credits this mix as his biggest success. “Commercial projects gave me recognition in the masses and independent films established me in the industry. It’s this mix that helped me sail in the industry without a mentor. Makers now know and understand that I am available to experiment with all types of cinema. The thirst of playing the lead I can quench with indie films while commercial projects help me get more projects,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last seen in OTT series Trial by Fire, he has a number of projects coming up. “I play the lead in independent film Who Am I by young director Shireesh Khemariya, I have a very important part in Bholaa directed by Ajay sir (Devgn), Varun Grover’s short film Kiss which is having a great run in the international festivals and Aparna Sen’s film The Rapist in which I have a negative role. There is more but I am not allowed to talk about them,” adds Sharma.

The actor says that it’s the faith of his father that he became an actor. “I was good in studies and my dad exposed me to theatre and motivated me to do workshops. It became my hobby and eventually became my passion. Honestly, I was directionless and it was much later I realised he was grooming me to become an actor, which I eventually became,” he says proudly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}