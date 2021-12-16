Chhorii sequel announced, Nushrratt Bharuccha set to return with Vishal Furia as director

A sequel to horror film Chhorri is under development with lead actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia returning as director. Producers T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment are looking forward to expanding the franchise, following the success of the Hindi film which was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

Chhorii is the remake of Furia's 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. The sequel, tentatively titled Chhorii 2, is set to pick up Sakshi (Nushrratt)'s story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares.

Vishal said he is "thrilled" to take the film's story ahead with its part two. "I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorrii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Nushrratt said she is "over the moon" with the response to Chhorii and is excited to reunite with Vishal and the crew. "Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2," she added.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma, who will continue as producers, issued a joint statement regarding the second part of Chhorii.

"The critical acclaim and fan love that Chhorii has received is a testament to our belief that the Indian audience has a strong appetite for high-quality scary content and we hope to continue serving them with more exciting and unique stories.

"We are also grateful to Amazon Prime Video for the platform that Chhorii received to showcase itself to the world. With Chhorii 2, we are delighted to continue the successful collaboration with Vishal at the helm and Nushrratt as our leading lady. We hope to take Chhorii 2 a notch higher and make it scarier than the first edition," they said.

