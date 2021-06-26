Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chitrangada Singh on her lockdown realisation: Being on a magazine cover isn’t everything
bollywood

Chitrangada Singh on her lockdown realisation: Being on a magazine cover isn’t everything

Actor Chitrangada Singh looks back at the time spent in her secure bubble in the hills, close to nature during the Covid-19 crisis last month, calling it an experience of a lifetime.
By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:31 AM IST
On the work front, actor Chitrangada Singh is awaiting the release of Bob Biswas.

It was the serenity of Himachal Pradesh that gave actor Chitrangada Singh feeling of solace during the bleak times of the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. The actor spent most of the lockdown in her secure bubble with her family at her friend’s shut B&B in Tirthan Valley. Now, after a month of seclusion in the hills, she’s back with a renewed energy and new perspective towards life.

“We decided to go out of the city because of my parents. They’re at a certain age and have other health issues, too. We kept on hearing all sorts of stuff, and things were getting pretty tough at that time. So, we decided to take my parents, brother and the kids to my friend’s place in Himachal. We spent a good month there just to be safer,” shares Singh, who returned to Gurugram, Haryana, earlier this month as the graph of cases started going down.

Interestingly, panic didn’t drive her decision of escaping to the hills, instead the logistics and availability of the place did.

“Himachal didn’t stop tourism as long as all the paperwork was in place, and tests were done. Even while we were there, we had no other place to go and so we stayed in our bubble,” she adds.

For Singh, 44, what started as a “forced holiday”, gradually turned out to be the “best days of her life”. Away from the internet, she spent the days walking by the river, enjoying the breeze in her hair, fishing, cherry picking, and sometimes passing time doing absolutely nothing.

“It was the best thing that I could have done to myself. Just the whole idea of spending time with nature… The experience was completely different from anything that we do otherwise. It was calming,” she muses, adding, “It kind of roots you and makes you feel that being on a magazine cover isn’t everything, not to discount what I do for work. I love what I do. But the experience gives a certain perspective on things, which sometimes we tend to miss out on.”

At a time when the world was flooded with negative stories, taking a break proved to be for her mental health as well.

“I’m not saying that I was going through any real stress as compared to what others were facing, but just the fear and cluelessness due to the crisis also takes a mental toll, and affects you,” says the actor, awaiting the release of her film, Bob Biswas.

On a parting note, she expresses her delight about things getting better, but warns people not to “start celebrating early, and drop caution”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Photographer captures proposal, takes Twitter’s help to track down couple

Real life marine creatures or sculptures: Museum’s post mesmerises people

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP