Chup Revenge of the Artist box office day 2 collection: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan's film collects 2 crore

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, reported a slight decline, but still registered decent numbers on day two of its release. The film had opened at ₹3 crore on National Cinema Day and went on to collect ₹2 crore on Saturday. The R Balki film currently stands at a total collection of ₹5.13 crore. Also read: Chup Revenge of the Artist review

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. It revolves around a cop (Sunny Deol) who has been tracking a serial killer behind the murder of film critics.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Chup records healthy numbers on Day 2... The trending is good, since the numbers/footfalls are coming after the immensely successful National Cinema Day 2022... Friday ₹3.06 crore, Saturday ₹2.07 crore. Total: ₹5.13 crore. India biz (business).”

Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo in the film. This is Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan's third Hindi film. He said the decision to do Chup was a "no-brainer" for him as it had an interesting script and also gave him a chance to collaborate with R Balki, the man behind acclaimed movies such as Cheeni Kum, Paa and Pad Man.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He told PTI in an interview, “Even though I listen to so many films across languages, Chup stood out from all of them. From all the things that I have read about the film's trailer, everybody feels it is a unique film. Even my friends and directors in Malayalam say this is such a terrific idea. Nobody thought of this. This is what I loved about the script. Also, working with Balki sir is a dream come true. It is not something that I imagined happening. The script being so interesting was a double bonus for me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON