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Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film

Cocktail 2 review: The spiritual sequel brings the first part's messiness but without its emotional depth and charm.

Jun 19, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Cocktail 2

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandana

Rating: ★★.5

Cocktail 2 review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon star in the film.

Love and longing take centre stage at the movies this week. Main Vaapas Aaunga, which continues to break hearts, and now, Cocktail 2. The difference? One is a meditation on memory. The other is a reminder that some memories are best left untouched. Interesting fact: Imtiaz Ali, who directs MVA, had written the original, breezy Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The premise

The latest spiritual sequel sees Homi Adajania return as director. Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) are college sweethearts who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the institution of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead.

But beneath the picture-perfect romance lies an insecurity. Convinced that Kunal may be marrying her out of obligation rather than love, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. The consequences form the rest of the story.

Cocktail 2 desperately wants to be seen as more than a glossy relationship drama. The film reaches for bigger themes, from the nature of modern love to the confusion between desire and comfort. It wants to hold up a mirror to a generation that swipes right and then second-guesses every decision.

Unfortunately, the film's insights are as shallow as its conflict is loud. Every time it seems ready to say something meaningful, it resorts to exaggerated scenes. The result is a film that mistakes noise for depth.

In the performance department, Shahid Kapoor looks comfortable; he has done similar stuff before. As the heartthrob capable of making hearts flutter, he slips into the role with ease. Rashmika Mandanna delivers an okay performance. Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, looks stunning.

But none of them manages to convince the audience of this story. Beyond the trio, the supporting cast is given little to do and leaves little impact.

Pritam's music works better than the screenplay in some places. The songs blend with the film's breezy mood and help maintain its energy, particularly in the more enjoyable first half.

The verdict

Overall, perhaps the biggest issue with Cocktail 2 is that it constantly reminds you of a better film. The original Cocktail was messy too, but it had heart and characters you cared about. This spiritual successor has the gloss, the glamour, but not the emotional punch. Some drinks are best served once.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

cocktail shahid kapoor kriti sanon rashmika mandanna
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