Commentating for IPL reminds me of doing theatre: Varun Sharma

After belting out a bevy of comic capers, Varun Sharma has now forayed into sports commentary. The actor is hosting the UAE leg of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) and is working in a controlled bio-bubble in Mumbai. He compares the experience of hosting to that of performing a play before a live audience.

He shares, “I have done theatre for five to six years in Chandigarh and Delhi. Once I came down to Mumbai, the whole focus shifted to films and I missed performing plays. With a format like this, I am getting to interact with the audience once again. I am having a lot of fun.”

While Sharma is enjoying this stint, he admits that it is quite challenging. He elaborates, “There’s a live audience watching and if you mess it up, you are on your own. You always have to be on your toes. It has a lot to do with observational spontaneity. There’s no room for retakes here. Everything that you observe has to be conveyed to the audience in a humorous way.”

What drew him towards hosting the IPL is his love for cricket. Talking about it, the Roohi actor says, “Just like millions of other kids, I was a cricket fanatic. I still am. Cricket is in my blood. As a child, I would look up to cricketers and be inspired by them. While in Jalandhar, playing gully cricket was a part of our routine. I couldn’t play for my school team but I was a part of local tournaments. I have also been awarded the best fielder a number of times.”

So, would he want to act in a sports film someday? Why not!” he exclaims, adding, “I would have to work really hard to learn the sport but I would love to.”