Content creator claims Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is trending at #1 in Pakistan after its release on Netflix

After setting the big screen ablaze, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is now taking over the OTT world internationally. The action entertainer was released on Netflix on May 14, and the film is causing a frenzy in Pakistan. A content creator has claimed that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has climbed straight to the number one trending spot in the country. Dhurandhar 2 was released on the big screen on March 19 this year.

Dhurandhar 2 craze in Pakistan What’s more, as per the content creator, who goes by the name Maviya Umer Farooqui, the buzz around the film was so intense that it briefly crashed the streaming platform’s servers in Pakistan due to a sudden spike in traffic.

In the clip, the content creator is heard saying, “Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar. Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahte hain ki film bani kaise hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai."

It translates to, “Dhurandhar released in Pakistan today itself, and the server crashed. Pakistanis were literally waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that Netflix would drop the film and everyone could click on it together at the same time. That’s the kind of craze Dhurandhar has created here. Now, whether the film shows the truth or not is a different matter altogether, but Pakistanis definitely want to see how the film has been made. Everyone already knows what Ranveer Singh’s character is about. Whether something like this actually happened in Lyari or not can be discussed later.”

In the video, the content creator goes on to show how he is trying to play the film on Netflix, only for it to pause and buffer constantly. He insists the interruptions weren’t due to his internet connection, claiming his Wi-Fi was working perfectly fine.