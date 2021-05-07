Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Covid-19 relief: Salman Khan to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers
bollywood

Covid-19 relief: Salman Khan to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers

Salman Khan will pay ₹1,500 to every worker on monthly basis. This was confirmed by BN Tiwari, President of Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Salman Khan has helped cine workers during 2020's lockdown as well.

Actor Salman Khan has come forward and pledged to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage earners of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Friday.

According to BN Tiwari, FWICE of President, the 55-year-old actor will be paying 1,500 to every worker on monthly basis.

“We got a confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with 1,500 each monthly. We will soon finalise and send the list of the workers to those who are in dire need," Tiwari told PTI.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has suspended shoot of all films and shows in the state. Following this, makers of several film and TV shoots from Mumbai recently shifted their shooting base to Goa.

However, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for shootings in the state in the wake of the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Salman Khan plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

FWICE has a total of 2.5 lakh workers including junior artists, make-up artistes, stuntmen, spotboys and technicians. Most recently, Khan's banner Salman Khan Films announced that the revenue earned from the superstar's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be utilised to support Covid-19 relief work across the country.

The actor also financially supported daily wage earners in 2020 when the country witnessed nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.

Last year, Netflix had announced that it will contribute 7.5 crore to Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily wage earners.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

Tiwari revealed that the two organisations will transfer 3.5 crore from the sum to 7,000 wage workers. "We are informed that Netflix and Producers Guild of India will help 7,000 cine workers with 5,000 each. A total of 3.5 crore help. We have sent them the list of the workers," Tiwari said.

The FWICE president lamented the callous behaviour of the state and central governments, saying that there has been no help from them for the daily wage earners.  

"There is no help from the state or central government so far for the workers and this is really disheartening," he said. 

Actor Salman Khan has come forward and pledged to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage earners of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Friday.

According to BN Tiwari, FWICE of President, the 55-year-old actor will be paying 1,500 to every worker on monthly basis.

“We got a confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with 1,500 each monthly. We will soon finalise and send the list of the workers to those who are in dire need," Tiwari told PTI.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has suspended shoot of all films and shows in the state. Following this, makers of several film and TV shoots from Mumbai recently shifted their shooting base to Goa.

However, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for shootings in the state in the wake of the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Salman Khan plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

FWICE has a total of 2.5 lakh workers including junior artists, make-up artistes, stuntmen, spotboys and technicians. Most recently, Khan's banner Salman Khan Films announced that the revenue earned from the superstar's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be utilised to support Covid-19 relief work across the country.

The actor also financially supported daily wage earners in 2020 when the country witnessed nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.

Last year, Netflix had announced that it will contribute 7.5 crore to Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily wage earners.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

Tiwari revealed that the two organisations will transfer 3.5 crore from the sum to 7,000 wage workers. "We are informed that Netflix and Producers Guild of India will help 7,000 cine workers with 5,000 each. A total of 3.5 crore help. We have sent them the list of the workers," Tiwari said.

The FWICE president lamented the callous behaviour of the state and central governments, saying that there has been no help from them for the daily wage earners.  

"There is no help from the state or central government so far for the workers and this is really disheartening," he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan covid 19 news bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Disha Patani says she's 'very grateful' for being able to work with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 12:26 PM IST
bollywood

When Aamir Khan said that he found Salman Khan to be 'rude and inconsiderate', revealed how they reconciled

PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:23 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP