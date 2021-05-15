Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Cross-dressing Jackie Shroff leaves Radhe viewers in disbelief: 'Was this needed?'
Cross-dressing Jackie Shroff leaves Radhe viewers in disbelief: 'Was this needed?'

Some viewers who tuned into Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai didn't expect to see Jackie Shroff wearing Disha Patani's slinky dress.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A scene from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

A scene in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which actor Jackie Shroff wears a slinky red dress, has left audiences scratching their heads. The scene takes place in a club, when Salman Khan's Radhe has second thoughts about developing feelings for Diya, played by Disha Patani.

Jackie plays Diya's brother, who also happens to be Radhe's boss. In the scene, Radhe can feel Jackie's character observing him and Diya from a distance, which is when he begins to have flashes of Jackie wearing Diya's dress, almost as a deterrent.

"Jackie Shroff ko dress pehna di inhone (They put Jackie Shroff in a dress) Gender Fluid," one person commented on Twitter. "BRO JACKIE SHROFF IS WEARING A DRESS I'M DYING," wrote another person. "I think about the scene of Jackie Shroff in that dress & it makes me pity the legend but still, it was entertaining if you want it to be entertaining," a third person wrote.

One viewer wrote that they couldn't bring themselves to watch the scene. "Baap of all scene, watching Jackie Shroff in a one piece . Seriously this was needed?" the person wrote. "I watched a ten second clip of Radhe where Disha Patani who is dancing with Salman Khan turns into Jackie Shroff in Disha's slinky dress. This is a solidarity tweet for young, sweet Tiger Shroff. Stay Strong," another person wrote, making a reference to the rumoured relationship between Disha Patani and Jackie's son, Tiger.

Radhe was released on Thursday and received largely negative reviews. The film's IMDb rating has fallen to 2.1/10, making it the second-lowest rated Salman Khan-starrer, ahead of Race 3. But Zee Studios revealed that the film was streamed 4.2 million times on the first day. It has also made 4.4 crore theatrically, in overseas markets.

