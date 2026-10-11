Cyrus Broacha calls Farah Khan's cook Dilip 'a fraud', says his humour feels scripted: ‘He is overrated’

As Farah Khan's YouTube channel grew, so did the popularity of her cook, Dilip, who features in her vlogs as she visits one celebrity's home after another. Many on the internet have praised Dilip for his natural humour, down-to-earth personality and witty banter with Farah. However, comedian Cyrus Broacha recently said that he doesn't like Dilip, arguing that his appearances in the vlogs have become more scripted and his humour feels manufactured.

'Dilip looks like a fraud to me'

Dilip has become a permanent fixture in Farah Khan's vlogs.

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Cyrus Broacha was recently joined by comedian, actor and improviser Shantanu Anam on his YouTube talk show, Cyrus Says. During their conversation, Cyrus called Dilip irritating and said, "I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice otherwise he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated."

Shantanu, however, came to Dilip's defence on the show, saying, "You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dilip. Dilip is lovable and sweet."

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Farah Khan on Dilip's progress after YouTube success

{{^usCountry}} In 2025, Farah opened up about how her YouTube success had helped Dilip pay off his debts and build a house in his hometown in Bihar. She also revealed that she had enrolled his children in an English-medium school and helped one of his sons pursue a culinary diploma course. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, Farah opened up about how her YouTube success had helped Dilip pay off his debts and build a house in his hometown in Bihar. She also revealed that she had enrolled his children in an English-medium school and helped one of his sons pursue a culinary diploma course. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Farah said, "He had a lot of debt, I don’t know from where, so one year has gone by just paying off his debt and telling him that he cannot take a loan on interest anymore because whatever I am giving him is going down a well. So I have cleared all his debts, and now he’s building his house. I am trying to get many brands involved so that we give him the house for free."

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In one of Farah's vlogs, Dilip spoke about his struggles, revealing that he began working in Delhi for just ₹300. He also shared that his starting salary at Farah's house was ₹20,000. Farah has said that although he initially earned ₹20,000, his salary has increased significantly over time, particularly following the success of her YouTube channel. She has also mentioned that Dilip receives additional pay or a share of the earnings from their YouTube vlogs.