Farah Khan says ‘he’s making Taj Mahal' as Dilip reveals his house is ‘much bigger’ than Samarth Jurel's luxurious abode

In the vlog, Farah and Dilip visited Samarth’s stylish Mumbai apartment. The actor gave them a tour of the house, which featured a spacious dining area, a balcony with a city view, a modular kitchen and large rooms designed with a modern and filmy aesthetic. While Farah appeared impressed by the actor’s home, Dilip seemed less affected by the luxury around him.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited television actor Samarth Jurel ’s Mumbai home for one of her vlogs with her cook, Dilip . What started as a casual house tour soon turned into a fun exchange after Dilip confidently claimed that his own house was bigger than Samarth’s.

As Farah admired the apartment, she described it as a “beautiful abode” and jokingly told Dilip, “One day, you too will have a house like this.” However, Dilip quickly replied, “Ma’am, my house is much bigger than this.”

His response left Farah visibly embarrassed, especially because he made the remark in front of Samarth. The actor then mentioned that he had already seen Farah’s house and agreed that it was very large. Responding to the conversation, Farah joked, “His house is still under construction. He’s making a Taj Mahal.”

Samarth then asked Farah, “You have a two-floor house, right?” Farah corrected him and said, “No, I have a three-floor house. But Dilip is constructing a four-floor house.” Over the past few months, Dilip has become popular among audiences through Farah’s videos, where his straightforward comments and comic timing often steal attention.

During the conversation, Farah also revealed that she considers Dilip lucky for her. Earlier as well, in one of her vlogs, she had spoken about helping him build a house in his hometown. Following the success of their vlogs, Farah also supported his children’s education. She admitted one of his children into an English-medium school and sponsored a culinary diploma course for another.

About Farah Khan and Dilip's vlogs Farah started her cooking vlogs in 2024 along with her cook, Dilip. As a part of their vlogs, the two visit celebrities' houses and learn a new recipe from them each time. The vlog quickly garnered attention due to Farah and Dilip's fun banter. Farah has admitted that she has earned more money through YouTube than she did through her films.