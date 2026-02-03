Internet is disappointed after Farah Khan's cook Dilip constantly interrupts Shabana Azmi: ‘So irritating’

At one point in the video, when Farah and Shabana sit down for a chat, Dilip comes in between and says, ‘Irshad, irshad!’ Farah jokingly tells him to go cook in the kitchen. Moments later, when Shabana begins to share how the huge trees inside the property are around 150 years old, Dilip interrupts again. He comes in and says, “Ma'am, apse bhi puraane hai (Farah ma'am, they are older than you too)!”

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan ’s cook, Dilip, has become a celebrity in his own right since she featured him in her vlogs and cooking videos. The latest video on her YouTube channel featured Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi , as they showed their beautiful house in Khandala. However, many on the internet were not impressed with Dilip's ‘overacting’ and ‘constant interruptions’ in the video and reacted in the comments.

How the internet reacted Viewers were not impressed with the constant jokes and interruptions when the guest was speaking. Many in the comments pointed this out. One said, “In today's video, Dilip was very irritating....by doing this you will lose your audience.” Another wrote, “Shabana mam was trying to explain about the 100-year-old tree, and you made Dilip interrupt. I don’t like this at all.” A comment read, “The only thing I don't like about this channel is that they always interrupt guests while they explain something serious about them. Many of the videos I have noticed this & the facial expression of the guests says all.. so please Farah Khan let them speak.”

A second user said, “Farahji, please don't use Dilip in every scene...this time literally I had to forward the video...your channel is great, but please let your guest speak as these constant interruptions are making me lose interest... Wanted to see more of Shabana ji. “We love Dilip, but now it's too much. Please let the guest speak and express their story, we came here to listen to what the guest has to say, but over interruption of Dilip is now annoying us. Sweets are good, but not in overdose,” read another comment.