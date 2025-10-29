Cyrus Broacha warns Indian men 'cardio makes you uglier'; praises Shah Rukh's 'strict diet', Akshay Kumar's 'lean' body

We've all been told that cardio — cardiovascular exercises like running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking — is the magic bullet for getting fit and staying in shape. But, is it really the best approach for men? According to comedian and podcaster Cyrus Broacha — best known for MTV India’s Bakra and his satirical show The Week That Wasn’t — Indian men shouldn't bother with cardio, as it'll only make them look ‘uglier’. Also read | Cardio vs strength training: Fitness expert explains which is better for weight management Cyrus Broacha said that he doesn't do cardio, and advised Indian men to focus on strength training and diet instead. Find out what he said about Shah Rukh Khan's diet and fitness. (Instagram/ Cyrus Broacha and Shah Rukh Khan)

Cyrus Broacha's blunt take on cardio

Cyrus shared his candid thoughts on workout regimes, cardio, and the Indian fitness scene in the September 21, 2025 episode of ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash. He was asked about his workout routine, and if cardio was a part of it, when Cyrus responded with: “No, no, I don't do it (cardio). You're just saying bad words. Don't say cardio. I hate that word. Indian men don't do cardio. You'll just get uglier... they will never lose the belly (belly fat) because the blueprint is what it is. The hands will become skinny. The legs will become skinny... so they have to understand they have to lift weights and watch their diet. Cardio is of benefit only if you're really large... so (do) only strength training as we age for sure.”

Cyrus says strength training is the way to go

The self-proclaimed fitness enthusiast believes that strength training is the way to go, especially as we age. Asked if he has a fitness trainer or had any surgery done to look a certain way, Cyrus took a cheeky jab at Bollywood A-listers, but also praised Akshay Kumar and said Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were very particular about their diet.

Cyrus said, “No. I'm crazy. I love training. I have seen our trainers. They're in the business because they couldn't get another job... everybody is not real... I'm an old man... are you talking about the three Khans (seemingly hinting at actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan)? They're not in that great shape. They're okay for their age for sure, but it's not like they're like 20-year-olds. Shah Rukh and Salman are very careful with their diet, as far as I know, which is the main thing as you age. But Shah Rukh is not rippled with muscle or something. He's just kept himself lean. Akshay (Akshay Kumar) is damn good. He's just lean. He doesn't look like he's going to, you know, be a bodybuilder or powerlifter.”

