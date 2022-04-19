Cyrus Sahukar: After two failed attempts, we are finally married

After dating for eight years, actor Cyrus Sahukar is happy to have sealed his forever with girlfriend, Vaishali Malahara. He admits he smiled his way through the wedding.

Opting for an intimate wedding, Sahukar started a new chapter of his life in presence of family and close friends in a private property of Alibag. He reveals it was their third attempt to get married, and they got lucky.

“We had planned the wedding for February. And we got very disappointed when we had to cancel it because the Covid rage was a bit too much at that point,” Sahukar tells us.

He continues, “We have been together for eight years. And we have had two attempts at getting married. But both times Corona has knocked us out of the park. Now, for us, it felt like we needed to take the blessings of people whom we absolutely adore. That’s exactly what it was. We wanted to call a lot more people, but it was a private property. We could only call 120 people, and we maxed out on it”.

The Potluck actor was keeping his fingers crossed this time, as he mentions, “In February, the cases were like 23,000 a day, and we were like how can we possibly get married when there’s so much stress in everyone’s life. And cancelling a wedding means you go back to the drawing board. I am so glad my friends took charge this time, and did it all”.

The wedding was attended by Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Shruti Seth, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Sahil Sangha, Cyrus Broacha, Maria Goretti, and Yudhishtir Urs.

In fact, he admits it was Mini Mathur, who took charge one day, and told the couple, “let’s get you guys married”. And that started the story of them planning their wedding.

Opening up about the wedding, Sahukar says, “I have never received so much love in my life. It was everyone’s wedding. Actually our friends got us married. Our buddies came from all over the world. The two days were made of love and madness. In fact, amid the two years of lockdown, no one hung together or partied. So, getting together was really blessed”.

“It was pretty much their wedding. We were walking around surprised by everything. They said yahan khaade ho, yahan smile karo. And I was just happy,” he laughs.

For him, going the intimate way for the wedding was the best option.

“I cannot tell you the magic of intimate weddings because we all get to know each other. For instance, three of my friends slept together in one room. Because we didn’t have rooms. And people end up taking care of each other, getting to know each other. You can’t do that with 300 people. Getting married is such a private moment that it’s okay to keep it intimate,” he shares, recalling stories that his parents told him about lavish ceremonies.

“The couple was always tired. We wanted to keep it intimate. And I’m very happy and grateful for the love we all got,” Sahukar concludes.