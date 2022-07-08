Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor: Alia and I often talk about having lots of children, but I don’t know what we will be in for as parents

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the “best phase” of his life. And why not? He married actor Alia Bhatt in April, and the two are expecting their first child. Additionally, on the professional front, he has two big-ticket films — Shamshera and Brahmastra — releasing soon. “They are all big milestones in my life,” he tells us in an excited tone. In a freewheeling chat, the 39-year-old talks about how he is still finding a “correct answer” to describe this feeling. Excerpts:

2022 is definitely going to be the most memorable year of your life. Marriage, baby, two back-to-back films... how is it all sinking in?

There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I’m just terrified, excited, jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling.

When Alia shared the news with you that she is pregnant, what was your first reaction?

It was something that Alia and I had been speaking about for a long time that we want lots of children in our life. We feel blessed and grateful. It’s a mix of a lot of emotions. I’m just extremely grateful at this point in our lives.

You’ve been quite vocal about your relationship with your father (late Rishi Kapoor) in your earlier interviews. When you look back at that bond today, does the thought cross your mind about what kind of a dad you see yourself becoming?

I haven’t really planned such things, but it’s like you’re doing something that you’re unqualified to do and then you become qualified while doing it. S, I don’t know what we will be in for as parents right now. As of right now, you will just imbibe some value system that you’ve taken from your family and from life, but eventually, it’s one day at a time and it’s a lifetime commitment.

Paps address you as papa-to-be! Do you feel even the people around you have started seeing you through a different lens?

I had an advantage coming from a film family. So, I was prepared of what a life of an actor is like. There’s a lot of noise around you and you just become like a brand. People say things, sometimes positive, sometimes negative. But the life I lead is very different from the perception of what people write about me, or see me as an actor. It’s all part and parcel of show business and you just have to take in your stride and focus on your work, and have a nice, happy balancing.

Alia took everyone by surprise when she shared the news on Instagram. Many even thought it’s some promotional stunt for your upcoming film, Brahmastra. Did this news not compel you to make a social media debut?

No, it didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life. Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it. And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years.

Your and Alia’s love story is quite unique in a way how it started while shooting for Brahmastra, so from reel to real and back to reel as you star in the film together. Today if one was to ask you, how has Alia’s presence in your life changed you as a person or as an actor?

Oh, that’s such a large question, I know if I can give the right answer to that (chuckles). Personally, Alia has centered me so much as a human being, among all other impacts she made in my life. She has given me so much love and joy that I feel so guilty sometimes, talking about the kind of happiness. I feel that it’ll go away and I have to protect that. It’s just such a joyful time in our relationship. We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few years and we just want to really enjoy this period in our lives.

