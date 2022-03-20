Daisy Shah: It’d be stupid to not be open to doing web series

Actor Daisy Shah started her career in the film industry as an extra on a film set. She, then, went on to become a background dancer and worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Thereafter, after modelling for a few years, she marked Hindi film debut as an actor with Jai Ho (2014) opposite actor Salman Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A dance enthusiast, she tells us that she would love to be a part of a dance film someday, but is quick to add that she wouldn’t like to choreograph herself. “Dance is a great buster and an amazing activity but if I still wanted to continue choreography, I wouldn’t become an actor. Acting and choreographing simultaneously will become a little difficult and tricky for me because I can’t mix two things together. However, I’m always open to giving suggestions,” Shah shares.

Another thing that excites her is dabbling in the web space. Unlike most of her contemporaries, she is yet to mark her foray into the OTT universe, but she tells that a digital project is definitely on the cards for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Race 3 (2018) actor says, “The web space has boomed amazingly. For actors, there are so many platforms to work on today. I’ll be really stupid to not be open to doing a web series. It has opened up a lot of job opportunities for everyone. I’ve got a few offers. I’m still finalising on what I’ll make my debut with.”

The 37-year-old actor will next be seen in a thriller alongside actors Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel. Quiz her if filmmakers perceive her in a different way than before and Shah candidly says, “I’m very grateful for my journey. I hope filmmakers look at me as a good artiste. Even if they don’t, I’m okay with that. You can’t really let other’s judgment of you ruin your reality.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}